The Barishal city residence of jailed former army officer major general Ziaul Ahsan has been attacked, vandalised, and set on fire.

Md Rabiul Al Amin, senior station officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters station, said the fire was started on Thursday afternoon at Tahura Manzil on Alhaj Nasir Uddin Road in the city's Baidyapara.

He said a Barishal University teacher reported the incident around 5:58pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters saw smoke billowing from a ground-floor room of the three-storey building, though they found no active flames at that point.

Rabiul said the exact cause of the blaze was not yet known, claiming there had been no significant damage.

The residence’s security guard said he had gone to a nearby mosque to offer prayers when he heard that a group of up to 50 people had arrived and set fire to the ground floor of the house.

When he returned after the Fire Service arrived, the flames had already been extinguished.

Local residents said around dusk, 40 to 50 individuals affiliated with Chhatra Dal completely smashed the building's windowpanes before pouring petrol on the ground floor and setting it alight.

After the group left, locals and the firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Ziaul is the former chief of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC). He was arrested following the events of Aug 5, 2024.

The targeted building was previously occupied by Ziaul's younger brother Ziaur Rahman Biplob, a former panel mayor of Barishal City Corporation and councillor for Ward 20.

However, Biplob has not lived at the property since Aug 5, 2024.

Kotwali Model Police Station chief Monirul Islam said police visited the scene upon receiving the report and are trying to identify those responsible for the arson.