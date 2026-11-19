Bangladesh Bank has directed scheduled banks to disburse agricultural loans to small, marginalised, landless, and sharecropping farmers publicly to ensure transparency in the process.

A circular issued by the central bank on Thursday said the loans must be distributed in the presence of public representatives, agricultural officials, teachers and other prominent local figures.

Banks may also set up camps at local markets on market days to inform farmers about agricultural loan facilities and facilitate disbursement, the circular said.

To strengthen transparency, scheduled banks have been instructed to organise public awareness programmes on the disbursement and recovery of agricultural and rural loans, in the presence of officials from Bangladesh Bank’s Agricultural Credit Department.

The central bank has also revised several provisions of its agricultural and rural credit policy, including the eligibility criteria for borrowers.

Under the previous policy, only “genuine farmers engaged in agricultural activities” were considered eligible for such loans.

The revised policy expands the eligibility criteria to include individuals, groups, entrepreneurs and institutions directly or indirectly involved in agricultural activities.

Bangladesh Bank has also brought the agricultural technology sector under the scope of its agricultural and rural credit policy.

The revised provisions allow banks to provide loans for solar energy solutions, including solar panels, and biogas projects to help address energy shortages.

The policy also allows agricultural loans to support the installation of solar panels in households located in areas without access to electricity.