Bangladesh Bank eases import terms for 10 essential commodities before Ramadan

Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to allow imports of 10 essential commodities for Ramadan under a 90-day deferred payment facility to ensure steady supplies and keep prices affordable.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD-1) issued a circular on Wednesday, allowing the imports under "supplier’s credit" or "buyer’s credit" arrangements.

The circular was sent to the chief executives of all Authorized Dealer (AD) banks, which are licensed to conduct foreign exchange transactions.

The facility covers rice, wheat, onions, pulses, soybean and palm oil, sugar, chickpeas, peas, spices, and dates.

Under the facility, importers will not have to pay the full cost of goods upon arrival. They can make the payment within 90 days through supplier’s or buyer’s credit.

The facility will remain in force until Mar 15, 2027, giving importers time to sell the goods and settle their payments with banks or suppliers.

Bangladesh Bank said the measure aims to maintain a steady market supply of the Ramadan essentials and keep prices at reasonable levels.

On Nov 8, the central bank directed banks to keep cash margins for opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for these commodities to a minimum ahead of Ramadan.

It said margins should be set based on the existing relationship between banks and their clients. Banks were also advised to prioritise opening LCs for importing the specified goods.