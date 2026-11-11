Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka 4–0 to seal perfect group campaign

Bangladesh signed off on the SAFF Championship group stage with a commanding 4-0 win over Sri Lanka, completing an unbeaten campaign without conceding a goal.

Already assured of a semi-final place after Sri Lanka’s earlier 2-2 draw with Bhutan, the hosts had little riding on the final Group A fixture at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.

But they showed no inclination to ease off, finishing top of the group with a perfect record and an unbreached defence.

Shamit Shome gave Bangladesh the lead in the eighth minute, capitalising on a poor clearance by Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera to find the net.

Hamza Choudhury doubled the advantage just before half-time, in the 43rd minute. The midfielder surged past the Sri Lankan defence before his effort took a deflection off Perera and went in.

Bangladesh struck twice more after the break to complete the emphatic victory and carry their winning momentum into the knockout stage.

The semi-final line-up is now complete. Group B champions India will face Bhutan, while Bangladesh will take on Group B runners-up Pakistan.