The Bangladesh government has welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya population.

Dhaka has also called for the repatriation process to begin swiftly in compliance with the verdict.

Two state ministers for foreign affairs, Humaiun Kobir and Shama Obaed Islam, outlined the government’s position in an immediate reaction on Thursday following the ICJ ruling.

Humaiun said, “We welcome the verdict of ICJ and we are satisfied. As you would have seen, it is for the very first time, ICJ has condemned a state for genocide.

“The state of Myanmar has been condemned for genocide against the Rohingya communities. It is for the first time in international court proceedings’ history, this is the first time that also a condemnation has taken place for such grave violation of rights.”

Highlighting that the verdict addressed the issue of compensation, he said there was a positive outcome regarding reparations for affected countries alongside the Rohingya population, which would therefore have some positive implications for Bangladesh as well.

Expressing hope that the ruling would prove significant in tackling the massive Rohingya crisis, the state minister said: “It has some serious implications and in terms of how we move forward now in resolving this great crisis.”

Shama said, "We hope that the Myanmar government, to some extent, and the Arakan Army will understand that these Rohingya people want to return home with dignity, and that they will respect today's verdict and initiate the repatriation process."

She described the day as “historic”, calling it positive news for both the Rohingya community and Bangladesh.

"Today's ruling is extremely clear... It states very clearly that Myanmar committed genocide," she said.

"The actions they carried out to completely destroy the Rohingya community in Rakhine state have been reflected through this verdict. Not only that, the many other injustices and atrocities they committed have also been brought out in the details of this ruling."

She added, "For many years, the Bangladesh government has been speaking out, engaging in talks with Myanmar, trying to involve the international community, keeping the Rohingya issue relevant on the world stage, and we even held a high-level meeting on the Rohingya at the UN General Assembly -- today's verdict will reinforce all of these efforts."

Calling on the international community, she said global powers could now exert sufficient pressure on the Myanmar government and the Arakan Army on the basis of this verdict so that Rohingya repatriation can begin as soon as possible.

"A major scope has now been created to pressurise the Myanmar government and the Arakan Army so that we can begin their safe and dignified repatriation," she said.

On Wednesday, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Kelley E Currie expressed concern over the risk of fresh violence centred on the ruling.

Asked whether Dhaka was alert to this risk, Shama said: "Of course we are. There is certainly a fear of that.

“Our personnel who are on the ground there, those deployed at the border, and our various agencies that deal with, tackle, and oversee these border issues every day are also alert."

She added, "Bangladesh never wants any further oppression or injustice to befall a single Rohingya on Myanmar soil. We strongly protest against any such possibility."

Thanking The Gambia, the state minister said it had filed the case out of humanitarian consideration for this vast population, standing up against the injustice, persecution, atrocities, and genocide that the Rohingya have suffered, and continue to suffer, in Myanmar.

"I would also like to thank the entire international community, which has been providing funding, financial support, and various forms of humanitarian assistance over all these years," she said.