Kelley E Currie, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, has said she is “deeply concerned” by the Myanmar government’s behaviour and ultra-nationalist groups ahead of the International Court of Justice ruling on Rohingya genocide allegations.

She voiced her concerns in response to a question during a media briefing at UN House in Dhaka on Wednesday, the final day of her eight-day visit to Bangladesh.

Expressing fear that such actions could escalate into renewed violence against the Rohingya, Currie urged countries with ties to Myanmar to intervene.

“Even in the past few hours, I have been receiving reports from inside Myanmar that the authorities there in Naypyidaw are engaged in behaviors that I think are raising the risk of violence,” she said.

“They are engaging in activities together with Ma Ba Tha and other nationalist Buddhist organisations that have been involved in atrocities in the past and in stirring up incitement and hate speech.

“These groups, their anti-Rohingya sentiment is not the limit of their views; they also view Islam itself as a fundamental threat to Myanmar. And so I am deeply concerned about how their behavior in the wake of the verdict, and they are already stirring up sentiment in the population against the Muslim community around this verdict and against the international community.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is due to deliver its verdict on Thursday on whether Myanmar committed genocide against the minority Rohingya community.

The ruling will be announced at 3pm Bangladesh time.

This landmark verdict in the genocide case against Myanmar is expected to set a new precedent for prosecuting the world’s gravest crimes.

The ruling could mark one of the most significant moments in the history of international law since World War II.

To date, the ICJ has never held a state responsible for genocide -- a crime defined under international law following the Nazi Holocaust of Jews during World War II.

According to The Guardian, the ICJ’s ruling will also have implications for another high-profile genocide case filed against Israel.

Currie, however, called on nations with leverage over Myanmar to take steps to prevent potential outbreaks of fresh violence.

“I would call right now -- not wait until tomorrow, but right now -- any country that has any influence with those authorities, to speak with them immediately on an emergency basis regarding the activities they are engaging in and the way they are discussing about the ICJ verdict right now,” she said.

In contrast to the Myanmar government’s current conduct, the UN rapporteur reminded them of their full participation in the ICJ proceedings.

She noted that Myanmar had every opportunity to take part in the trial and did so -- appearing before the court, presenting its defence, and participating as a party at every stage of the judicial process, regardless of the outcome.

“They had every opportunity to make their case. They are also bound by the decision of the judges,” she added. “If they engage in further incitement and further activities that compound any crimes that they are adjudged to have committed in the past, it will only create a more negative situation for them in the long run. And so I also urge them to stop this.”

Currie continued, “But regardless of the outcome, I think that we can say that the evidence of what happened that the trial accepted, and which has been verified exhaustively as credible is there.

“It contains the testimony of the witnesses, and the forensic evidence, and the satellite imagery, and all of the evidence of what happened. And that can never be taken away. No matter what the verdict is, the evidence is still there.”

Explaining the nature of ICJ proceedings, Currie stressed that determining state responsibility does not mean individual perpetrators will escape justice, noting that victims and survivors are pursuing other avenues to hold them accountable, and those efforts will continue.

She called on all countries to fully implement Thursday’s ruling and to stand alongside the frontline stakeholders in the pursuit of justice.

Highlighting that the significance of the ICJ ruling for the Rohingya crisis was a central focus of her visit to Bangladesh, she described Thursday’s verdict as a “pivotal moment” for the Rohingya people, Myanmar, and the entire international community.

She noted that since the adoption of the Genocide Convention in 1948, many perpetrators have evaded accountability while countless victims have been denied justice.

“The crimes committed against the Rohingya people -- from dispossession and denial of identity to forced displacement, torture, sexual violence and murder -- did not begin or end in 2017, and the perpetrators of these crimes had and still have a strong expectation of impunity,” she said.

“This decision represents a potential step away from that impunity, and a potential step towards accountability for the perpetrators and justice for the survivors and the victims.

“We hope this verdict will recognise these crimes, call them by their right name and put us on the path towards justice. In that case, it will become the duty of all nations to support the full implementation of the judgment.”