Members of the police force are leaving Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj with their belongings after an attack that left the premises vandalised and burned, amid fears of another assault.

From 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, officers were seen carrying uniforms, weapons, government equipment and personal belongings away in vans and battery-powered three-wheelers.

An assistant sub-inspector said 200 police personnel from battalions and the Range Reserve Force had arrived from Gopalganj on Nov 13 and were deployed at different locations across Tungipara.

They were now returning to the district police lines and the superintendent of police’s office for safety.

A police officer said the station had three inspectors, two assistant superintendents, seven sub-inspectors, seven assistant sub-inspectors and 30 to 35 other personnel, including constables.

Police and local sources said officers arrested several banned Chhatra League activists near the Tungipara Upazila Parishad on Tuesday evening and took them to the station.

Activists of the Awami League, banned from all political activities, Chhatra League and their supporters then mobilised, using mosque loudspeakers to announce a siege of the station.

Clashes and chases followed. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades as attackers tried to free those arrested. The attackers eventually stormed the station, vandalised it and set it on fire.

Police sought shelter in a safe place, allowing the attackers to take away the detainees.

The fire destroyed nine police vehicles, 15 motorcycles and other equipment, local sources said.

Officers are now being moved back to Gopalganj, fearing another attack on the station. Their withdrawal began on Wednesday.