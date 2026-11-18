The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has raised the warning signal at four seaports to local warning signal No. 3 as severe cyclonic storm Akvan moves across the Bay of Bengal.

In a special bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Met Office said the storm was likely to cross the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha in India by Friday afternoon.

Winds near the cyclone's centre were reaching speeds of up to 89kph, with gusts of up to 117kph at noon. The sea remained rough around the storm.

The BMD warned of gusty winds over the northern Bay of Bengal, coastal areas and seaports, advising fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay to take shelter immediately and remain there until further notice.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions over the next 24 hours from 6pm Wednesday.

Some areas in these divisions may experience moderate to very heavy rainfall, while isolated showers are possible in parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Sylhet.