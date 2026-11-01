November 02, 2026

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Bangladesh may see three low-pressure systems over Bay of Bengal in November

The forecast also points to below-normal rainfall and possible fog in several parts of the country

Bangladesh may see three low-pressure systems over Bay of Bengal in November

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 12:34 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 12:34 AM

Temperatures across Bangladesh are expected to gradually fall during November, while three low-pressure systems may form over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In its monthly forecast issued on Sunday, the Met Office said one or two of the systems could develop into cyclones.

The forecast was discussed at a meeting of an expert committee at the Storm Warning Centre, which reviewed weather data and conditions for the month.

BMD Director Momenul Islam said in the forecast, “Rainfall across the country is likely to remain below normal in November. Fog may occur in various areas.”

The department said rainfall, temperatures, heatwaves, thunderstorms, agricultural weather conditions and the state of the country's rivers in October had largely matched its previous forecast.

Meanwhile, a depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Murasu, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Indian weather agency said the system moved west-northwestwards at 23kmph before intensifying into Cyclone Murasu at noon on Sunday.

It was located over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at the time.

The cyclone was forecast to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

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