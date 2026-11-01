November 02, 2026

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Arsenal claim top spot as Havertz seals win at Liverpool

Arteta's side replace Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games

Arsenal claim top spot as Havertz seals win at Liverpool
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Nov 1, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 01:23 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 01:23 AM

Champions Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with Kai Havertz's early goal securing a statement 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

German striker Havertz tapped in from Declan Rice's low cross in the 16th minute after the hosts were caught out trying to play the ball out of defence.

Liverpool responded strongly as halftime approached with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over the bar.

Arsenal weathered the storm though and defended superbly to keep Liverpool largely at arm's length after the break and seal their first Premier League win at Anfield for 14 years.

Mikel Arteta's side replace Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games, with City on 21 after losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool's second league defeat of the season left them nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

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