November 02, 2026

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Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts

The pontiff has welcomed cooperation between Russia and Ukraine over humanitarian aid and evacuations

Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts
Pope Leo waves to the crowd as he attends an audience with delegations from basketball teams Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Villanova Wildcats before the two teams open the US college basketball season, at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, Oct 31, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casill

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 02:02 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 02:02 AM

Pope Leo said on Sunday he hoped cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in implementing a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky would pave the way for broader peace efforts.

Ukraine and Russia said on Oct 23 they had agreed to a ceasefire in Oleshky, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump with the additional involvement of Pope Leo, to allow aid deliveries and evacuations from the frontline town, which has been suffering acute food and medicine shortages.

"A humanitarian operation has been carried out to help the civilian population in the city of Oleshky. I hope that the cooperation between the parties, which made this necessary humanitarian gesture possible, will strengthen their willingness to engage in dialogue and lead to fresh concrete initiatives for peace," Pope Leo said during his Sunday prayer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said peace negotiators would meet for fresh talks in early November.

Pope Leo spoke with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky on Oct 16. Putin told Leo that he supported a Vatican initiative to deliver supplies to civilians in Oleshky and was ready to cooperate, the Kremlin said.

On Tuesday, the Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, said that although Leo had recently spoken with Putin and Zelensky, he did not believe the Vatican had played a direct role in arranging the six-day ceasefire.

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