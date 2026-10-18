October 18, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery

The Vatican thanks people worldwide for their prayers, saying he will gradually resume to full duty

Pope Leo greets crowds at Vatican in first event since cancer surgery
Pope Leo leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, following his discharge from hospital after surgery for lung cancer, at the Vatican, Oct 18, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 05:02 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 05:02 PM

Pope Leo spoke to crowds in St Peter's Square on Sunday in his first public event since undergoing surgery for lung cancer five days ago, smiling from a window of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace as he spoke to pilgrims below in a firm, clear voice.

The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, fuelling speculation about how his illness might change his 17-month papacy.

Leo came to the window in the palace unaided on Sunday and held his weekly noon-time appointment as usual. He thanked people across the world for their prayers and said he would slowly return to full duty as leader of the 1.4-billion member Church.

"Having overcome this delicate phase ... I will now gradually resume my activities, always with the help of God and your prayers," Leo said.

He also urged pilgrims waiting below under cloudy skies to set aside any selfish ambitions and serve God "without compromise".

Related Stories
Trump wishes ailing Pope Leo well
Trump wishes ailing Pope Leo well
Lung adenocarcinoma: What is it, how is it treated?
Lung adenocarcinoma: What is it, how is it treated?
Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer
Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer
Pope Leo to undergo surgery for lung growth
Pope Leo to undergo surgery for lung growth
Read More
Book Fair to begin on Jan 7
Book Fair to begin on Jan 7
Ukrainian drone attack kills 1, injures 15
Ukrainian drone attack kills 1, injures 15
Japan plans $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh tourism
Japan plans $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh tourism
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More