Five Premier League lessons: City triumph under a cloud as United hit 40-year low

The Premier League returned from a three-week international break with no shortage of drama, but some of the weekend's most telling moments went well beyond the scorelines.

Manchester City's emphatic victory at Anfield came under a cloud, Manchester United found fresh depths to plumb, and elsewhere there were unlikely heroes, narrow escapes and a homecoming that went horribly wrong.

City Can't Outrun the Asterisk

Manchester City arrived at Anfield to boos, banners accusing them of cheating and reminders that their extraordinary success now comes with an uncomfortable question attached. They left with a 3-0 victory, six wins from six and a commanding lead at the Premier League summit. Yet even this apparent statement of strength came with caveats.

For an hour, Liverpool had matched the visitors and were enjoying their best spell when Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for two bookable offences. City had mustered just 0.16 expected goals before the dismissal. Less than three minutes later, Erling Haaland had scored, and the contest rapidly unravelled.

The first booking, for a relatively innocuous challenge on Elliot Anderson, drew particular anger. Andoni Iraola insisted it was an ordinary foul, while Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane questioned the decision. City made ruthless use of their numerical advantage, but the scoreline scarcely reflected the contest before the red card.

The more enduring story, however, unfolded in the stands.

Liverpool supporters greeted City with chants of "cheat" and banners condemning the club's financial misconduct. The visitors responded with "We're Man City, we'll cheat when we want", accompanied by inflatable bananas, a throwback to a supporter tradition dating to the club's struggles in the 1980s.

Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 11, 2026 Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring their third goal with Jeremy Doku REUTERS

It was a curious collision of nostalgia and defiance. A symbol of City's pre-wealth identity had been revived as supporters rallied behind a club found guilty of 114 financial-rule breaches. City deny wrongdoing and have appealed, with sanctions still unresolved.

On the pitch, Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki delivered an emphatic response. Enzo Maresca urged his players to drown out the hostility by winning, and they obliged.

But the verdict has cast a cloud over the Premier League that another City victory cannot dispel. Every subsequent triumph risks being viewed through the same lens, whatever the quality of the football.

Ordinarily, a 3-0 win at Anfield would be hailed as a resounding demonstration of championship credentials. This time, arguments over the refereeing and the legitimacy of City's success threatened to overshadow the achievement.

City may continue winning. Convincing everyone that those victories deserve to be celebrated in quite the same way is another matter.

United's Problems Run Deeper Than Results

For much of Saturday afternoon, the only mystery at Old Trafford was how Tottenham had failed to score.

Roberto De Zerbi's side arrived bottom of the Premier League, without a win in five matches. Yet they spent the first hour playing with an assurance and purpose that Manchester United, supposedly refreshed by a three-week international break, could scarcely muster.

Spurs had seven shots to United's one in the first half, repeatedly slicing through a midfield that offered little protection to the defence. The groans began early, with a smattering of boos greeting the half-time whistle.

United huffed and puffed without establishing any rhythm. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans struggled against Tottenham's aggressive pressing, while the visitors won possession in United's defensive third five times before the break.

The introduction of £65 million signing Carlos Baleba on the hour brought a welcome injection of energy, and Bryan Mbeumo eventually gave United the lead. Rodrigo Bentancur's dismissal five minutes later should have settled matters. Instead, Dominic Solanke equalised in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for the 10 men.

Six points from six games represent United's worst league start since 1986-87. The underlying numbers are scarcely more encouraging: Tottenham finished with 1.56 expected goals to United's 0.77, creating four big chances to the hosts' one.

United were also outrun by 4.6km, despite Tottenham playing the closing stages a man short. Distance covered alone is no measure of effort, but the lack of coordinated pressing, movement and urgency was difficult to ignore.

Gary Neville was scathing about the team's energy and midfield balance, warning that the players needed to "get a grip". Jamie Redknapp questioned their lack of cohesion and recognisable patterns of play.

Carrick admitted United had struggled both with and without the ball. The boos hurt, he acknowledged, but the supporters' frustration was understandable.

United have now failed to win their last three league games in which their opponents had a player sent off. Against one of the division's poorest-performing teams, they could neither control the contest with 11 men nor see it out against 10.

Forty years since their last start this poor, the latest rebuild is already beginning to look depressingly familiar.

Chelsea's Unlikely Saviour is 36 Years Old

For a club whose recruitment strategy has long seemed to regard players approaching 30 as candidates for retirement, the sight of Jordan Henderson running the show at Stamford Bridge was quite something.

At 36, the former Liverpool captain was hardly the sort of signing associated with Chelsea's youth-driven ownership. Yet his home debut produced two spectacular goals, an assist and a commanding midfield display as Xabi Alonso's side demolished Bournemouth 5-1.

Henderson struck after just 66 seconds, then helped set up Morgan Rogers as Chelsea raced into a two-goal lead inside three minutes -- the third-earliest such advantage in Premier League history. He completed his afternoon with a superb free kick, becoming the oldest Chelsea player to register three goal involvements in a Premier League match.

Football - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 10, 2026 Chelsea's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates REUTERS

His contribution went beyond the goals. Henderson brought aggression, positional awareness and leadership to a midfield that had struggled during Chelsea's three-match winless run. Moises Caicedo's return alongside him, making his first start of the season, provided another welcome measure of authority.

Alonso hailed Henderson's strikes as "two beauties", but the broader significance lay in the Spaniard's willingness to embrace experience rather than adhere rigidly to the club's previous recruitment philosophy.

There were reasons for caution amid the celebrations. Chelsea's five goals came from just 10 shots, while Bournemouth actually edged the expected-goals contest 1.46 to 1.08. The visitors also breached Chelsea's defence, extending the Blues' run without a Premier League clean sheet to 22 matches.

For all the attacking fireworks, Alonso has yet to solve that problem.

Still, after weeks of questions about his early tenure, Chelsea offered a glimpse of what a more balanced side might look like. The most striking part was that the afternoon belonged not to one of the club's expensive young prospects, but to a veteran whose arrival would once have seemed unthinkable.

Arsenal's Bench is Becoming Their Greatest weapon

For almost an hour against Leeds, Arsenal looked in danger of turning one bad afternoon into something more troubling.

The champions had gone into the international break nursing a 3-0 humiliation at Brighton. Back at the Emirates, they found themselves outplayed by a newly promoted side who were sharper, more adventurous and thoroughly deserving of their lead when James Justin struck in the 55th minute.

Leeds had outshot Arsenal seven to four in the first half, with David Raya repeatedly called into action. Mikel Arteta's side looked ponderous in possession, their midfield struggling to impose itself and their attack offering little penetration.

Then came the response.

Riccardo Calafiori equalised seven minutes after Justin's opener, before Arteta introduced Bruno Guimaraes, Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres in a triple substitution.

Guimaraes needed just seven minutes to make his mark, sweeping home the winner after a flowing move involving Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and a deft backheel from Declan Rice.

Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 10, 2026 Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Leeds United's Anton Stach Action Images via Reuters

It was the Brazilian's second league goal for Arsenal, both scored from outside the penalty area after coming off the bench, with Rice providing the assist on each occasion.

The transformation was striking. According to Opta, Arsenal managed five shots in the 15 minutes after falling behind -- as many as they had mustered in the previous 55.

Arteta praised his team's response, but the afternoon also illustrated the value of having players of Guimaraes' quality in reserve. The ability to change the complexion of a match from the bench could prove invaluable over another demanding title race.

There was a warning beneath the comeback. Arsenal were second best for much of the contest, and better finishing from Leeds might have left them with too much ground to recover.

Yet the champions found a way through when little was working. Against Leeds, their answer was sitting on the bench.

Glasner's Homecoming Turns Into a Horror Show

Oliver Glasner could hardly have asked for a warmer welcome back to Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace supporters applauded the man who had delivered three trophies during his spell in south London, briefly setting aside the ill feeling surrounding his move to Nottingham Forest.

By the final whistle, they had been singing "Glasner, what's the score?" and "Sacked in the morning" as his new side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

It was a remarkable reversal, not least because Forest had spent much of the first half threatening to run away with the game.

Dan Ndoye struck after three minutes, and Glasner's side proceeded to carve Palace open almost at will. They registered 16 first-half shots worth 2.18 expected goals, with Liam Delap denied from close range by Walter Benitez after Morgan Gibbs-White had struck the crossbar.

Forest created eight big chances across the afternoon, but their finishing was woeful. Benitez's inspired goalkeeping kept Palace alive, allowing Daichi Kamada to equalise before a deflected header put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 11, 2026 Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner reacts Action Images via Reuters

Yeremy Pino added a third after the break, leaving Glasner struggling to explain how his side had lost a match in which they registered 24 shots and almost three expected goals.

"Today, I have no explanation," the Austrian admitted, describing it as Forest's best performance of the season.

His explanation soon took a more personal turn. Reflecting on his departure from Palace, Glasner suggested that perhaps he simply had not deserved to win on his return.

For Palace, the victory ended a 14-year wait for a league win over Forest and gave Pierre Sage his first home Premier League success.

Sage dismissed suggestions of revenge, acknowledging the foundations his predecessor had left behind. But after weeks of scrutiny, Palace had finally given their new manager a result to savour.

Glasner, meanwhile, departed with the peculiar consolation of having watched his team create enough chances to win several matches and the rather less comforting sound of his former supporters celebrating his defeat.