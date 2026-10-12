Delhi tightens security as opposition plans march to Supreme Court

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Member of the Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit inside a bus as they head towards Rajghat during a protest organised by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Member of the Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit inside a bus as they head towards Rajghat during a protest organised by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS

Delhi has ramped up security measures and closed six Metro stations as India's opposition parties prepare to march towards the Supreme Court, stepping up their campaign against alleged electoral-roll irregularities after a weekend of mass detentions.

The Congress-led opposition has called the demonstration to demand a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, local media report.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged opposition parties, students and civil society groups to join the march, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm on Monday from the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction towards the Supreme Court.

Authorities have erected barricades and imposed traffic restrictions across central Delhi, warning of disruptions along major roads.

Six Metro stations have been closed for entry and exit between 6am and 4pm, although interchange facilities remain operational, according to The Indian Express.

The restrictions come a day after the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that peaceful protesters were not detained unlawfully and that Metro, railway and internet services operated normally, subject to lawful public-order measures.

Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with Chief Justice Surya Kant to submit a memorandum raising concerns over the electoral-roll revisions and police action against demonstrators.

The chief justice declined the request, saying the issues were already before the court and should be pursued through established judicial procedures, Reuters reports.

Gandhi has called on citizens to join the demonstration against what Congress describes as "vote chori", or vote theft.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission have rejected allegations of electoral manipulation.

Monday's planned march follows two days of protests in Delhi demanding Kumar's resignation over revisions to voter lists that opposition parties allege have disenfranchised millions of people.

Thousands were detained during Saturday's crackdown, including former chief ministers and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Several hundred more protesters were detained on Sunday as police continued restricting gatherings across the capital, according to Hindustan Times.

The CJP has separately announced plans to seek police permission for another demonstration at Jantar Mantar, warning that it would issue a fresh protest call if authorities failed to provide a date within 24 hours.