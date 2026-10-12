Tiredness, bruises, lumps: Childhood cancer signs parents should not ignore

Early signs of childhood cancer can resemble common illnesses, making them easy to overlook. Experts advise parents to seek medical advice when symptoms persist, worsen or appear together.

The BBC reports that 13-year-old Amelia Carroll was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) last year. Her mother, Gemma, initially attributed her daughter's tiredness and breathlessness after mild exercise to poor fitness and fatigue after school.

Concern grew when Amelia developed unexplained bruises. Three days later, bruises had spread across both shins, becoming sore and raised. During a routine appointment, an optician also noticed burst blood vessels.

Within 10 days of the first bruise, doctors confirmed her diagnosis and admitted her to hospital for treatment.

Amelia is now in remission, has returned to school and undergoes regular blood and bone marrow tests every three months.

Symptoms to Watch For

Paediatric oncologist Prof Bob Phillips told the BBC that parents should look for clusters of symptoms that persist or become more severe.

These include extreme tiredness, unusual paleness, unexplained bruising and lumps or bumps that grow or fail to disappear.

Childhood cancers can progress quickly, making timely diagnosis important. A campaign supported by CCLG, the Children and Young People's Cancer Association, urges health professionals to consider a referral under a “rule of three”: three persistent symptoms, three visits to a doctor or three weeks of unexplained symptoms.

In the UK, about 1,900 children aged 0-14 are diagnosed with cancer each year, according to Cancer Research UK. Just under a third of parents say they feel confident recognising the symptoms.

Around half of children diagnosed with cancer in the UK receive a diagnosis within two weeks.

Phillips said the aim was to reduce delays that can stretch to several months. Although survival rates have improved significantly since the 1970s, about eight in 10 children survive for five to 10 years or longer after diagnosis. Earlier diagnosis could also mean less intensive treatment.

A Family's Effort to Raise Awareness

The BBC also reported on Jake, whose mother, Lynsey, initially thought his fatigue and hay fever symptoms were unrelated.

When swelling appeared across the bridge of his nose, the family took him to a general practitioner. Doctors found a mass in his nasal cavity and diagnosed soft tissue sarcoma.

Jake underwent nine rounds of chemotherapy and proton beam radiation. After suffering seizures and becoming very unwell from chemotherapy, he chose not to continue treatment. He died at home on Apr 26, 2024, two weeks before his 14th birthday.

Lynsey said Jake had worried that people would forget him. She now campaigns to raise awareness of childhood cancer so that others learn to recognise symptoms and his memory lives on.