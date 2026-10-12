Two more arrested over St Christina Catholic Church bell theft in Mohammadpur

Two more people have been arrested over the theft of a bell from St Christina Catholic Church on Asad Avenue in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, the Special Response Battalion (SRB) has said.

The arrestees are Alamgir Hossain, 45, and Rifat Islam Antor, 25.

The SRB alleged that Alamgir was the mastermind of the theft ring, while Antor was the buyer of the stolen bell.

They were arrested in Lalmatia and Mohammadpur, on Sunday night, Deputy Director of SRB-2 Major M Mubin Rahman Tapas said.

Alamgir has one case related to planning a robbery and two cases of theft and breaking and entering registered with Mohammadpur Police Station, the SRB said.

Tapas said the SRB had arrested two people in connection with the theft on Oct 3. With the latest arrests, the battalion has now taken four suspects into custody.

The SRB said Rahim Badshah, 41, was previously arrested in Mohammadpur, while Sohag, 29, was arrested in Gazipur.

The 70kg church bell was stolen around midnight on Oct 1.

Police recovered it the following night beside a rubbish bin on Zakir Hossain Road, wrapped in a white polythene bag.

Police said at the time that the thief or thieves had abandoned the bell and fled during an operation.

On Oct 3, police also announced the arrest of another person named Tuhin in connection with the theft.

Mohammadpur Police chief Md Abdul Halim said a total of five people had so far been arrested in the case by the SRB and police combined.