Bomb-like objects found in vanity bag in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

Bomb-like objects have been found inside a vanity bag in Dhaka Udyan in the capital's Mohammadpur.

A bomb disposal team from the Special Response Battalion (SRB) went to the scene after receiving information around 12:30pm on Monday, said Maj M Mubeen Rahman Tapas, deputy director of SRB-2.

Local residents spotted the bag lying beside a site designated for Adabor Police Station near the Dhaka Udyan and alerted police. SRB members later arrived and began taking action.

“Crude bomb-like materials have been found in Dhaka Udyan. The SRB bomb disposal team is examining them,” Tapas said.

SRB members and officers from Mohammadpur Police Station are also at the scene.