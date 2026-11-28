An abandoned police pickup truck has caught fire in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

The fire erupted at dawn on Saturday inside a vehicle garage opposite the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) West Police Lines in Bosila, Mohammadpur Police chief Abdul Halim said.

He said the disused pickup was parked inside the Special Security and Protection Battalion-1 workshop along Bosila Road when it caught fire, adding that a case has been filed over the incident.