A woman, wearing a niqab despite a nationwide ban on the Islamic face veil, gives a phone call outside the courts in Meaux, east of Paris, Sept 22, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

A woman, wearing a niqab despite a nationwide ban on the Islamic face veil, gives a phone call outside the courts in Meaux, east of Paris, Sept 22, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

Italy's Parliament has approved an education reform banning burqas, niqabs, and other face-covering garments in schools, according to The Week.

It has also limited the number of foreign students in classrooms to 30 percent.

The Chamber of Deputies gave final approval to the legislation, known as Decreto Scuola, with 142 votes in favour, 112 against and four abstentions, The Week reports. The Senate had approved the bill on Nov 20.

However, the 30 percent limit will not apply to students who have already acquired an adequate knowledge of the Italian language, under the new law.

Opposition parties have criticised the legislation, accusing the government of overlooking the actual challenges facing the country's education sector, The Week reports.

"The problem is not how many foreign children there are in a class, but how many teachers and what tools we provide to guarantee everyone the right to learn. Everything else is discrimination and racism," Five Star Movement (M5S) MP Antonio Caso was quoted as saying by the AOL.

Several opposition lawmakers also protested against the legislation by displaying placards reading: "At school, nobody is a foreigner."

The ban on face-covering garments is expected to particularly affect Muslim students, as many girls attend schools wearing burqas and niqabs.

Authorities have argued that such clothing prevents teachers and school staff from identifying students during routine checks, reports The Week.

The hijab remains permitted under the new rules.

Violations of the face-covering ban will carry administrative fines ranging from €200 to €1,000. Where the violations involve minors, the penalty will be imposed on the person exercising parental responsibility.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that her government was preparing legislation to prohibit burqas and niqabs in schools and restrict the proportion of foreign students in classrooms.

"It is unacceptable that in an Italian classroom the children who end up feeling pushed into a corner are Italian children because they have become the minority. That cannot be allowed," The Week cites Meloni as saying.

According to research institution Fondazione ISMU, students who are not Italian citizens account for 11.6 percent of enrolments in Italian schools, or nearly 12 in every 100 students, The Week reports.