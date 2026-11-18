Journalist Nurul Kabir says Hasina could return by declaring readiness to face trial

Journalist Nurul Kabir has suggested how Sheikh Hasina could return to Bangladesh from India, where she has lived since her ouster in the 2024 July Uprising.

In a Facebook post, the New Age editor said Hasina could visit Bangladesh’s mission in New Delhi and declare, before Indian officials and foreign journalists, that she was ready to face challenges in Dhaka.

“After that, it would be the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to bring her home safely and hand her over lawfully to the country’s legal authorities,” he wrote.

Bangladesh has sought her extradition under its treaty with India, but New Delhi has yet to respond. Reuters reported on Nov 9 that Hasina had applied through a lawyer for a passport and national identity card.

The mission’s Press Minister Saidur Rahman said a letter from London-based Matrix Chambers seeking the documents was not a formal application.

Ministers say Hasina cannot get a passport as a convicted fugitive and must return under the extradition treaty.

BBC Bangla reported on Nov 12 that Indian officials had indicated two conditions: an opportunity to appeal her death sentence and assurances of a retrial; and arrangements to receive her by military aircraft or at the land border.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the request would be considered through legal processes.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said India had conveyed no such conditions and questioned the report.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death on Nov 17, 2025, for crimes against humanity during July Uprising crackdown.

Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was jailed for five years after turning state witness.

Hasina missed the 30-day appeal deadline. Prosecutors have appealed to increase her life sentence on another charge to death; no hearing date has been set.