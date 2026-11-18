Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said work is being accelerated on the remaining metro rail routes in Dhaka, while the government is also seriously considering a monorail network to improve travel within neighbourhoods.

The prime minister spoke about the matter while responding to a question from Cumilla-9 MP Abul Kalam in parliament on Wednesday.

He said a monorail could reach smaller areas that conventional metro routes might not serve.

“It can pass through small neighbourhoods, including inner parts of Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Sabujbagh. We believe introducing a monorail would make travel more convenient for ordinary people,” he said.

The prime minister also said artificial intelligence-powered traffic signals were being installed at 50 points across the capital. The new lights and cameras are expected to become operational within the next two months.

“We firmly believe that once these AI cameras and traffic lights start working, Dhaka’s traffic system will improve, congestion will ease considerably and the roads will become more accessible,” he said.

Tarique acknowledged that rush-hour congestion was common in major cities worldwide, particularly when offices and schools open and close. Such periods could bring two to four hours of traffic, he said.

“Even so, we are trying to reduce congestion as much as possible and improve the traffic system,” he told the House.

He said the government was mindful of the daily burden on commuters and would continue working to make journeys easier across the crowded capital.

The 13th Parliament’s fourth session began on Nov 9 and ended on Wednesday with the prime minister’s closing address, in line with a decision by the House Business Advisory Committee.