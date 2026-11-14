Tarique calls for coordinated drive to clean up Dhaka

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed government agencies to speed up Dhaka’s cleaning drive through coordinated efforts.

He gave the instructions at a review meeting at his Tejgaon office on Saturday, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Suzauddhowla said.

The meeting reviewed progress on the cleanliness programme, with a focus on waste management, clean roads and public spaces, and a healthier environment.

Tarique held the meeting a day after returning from the COP31 climate summit in Turkiye’s Antalya.