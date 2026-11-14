November 14, 2026

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Tarique calls for coordinated drive to clean up Dhaka

He holds the meeting a day after returning from the COP31 summit

Tarique calls for coordinated drive to clean up Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 09:18 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 09:18 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed government agencies to speed up Dhaka’s cleaning drive through coordinated efforts.

He gave the instructions at a review meeting at his Tejgaon office on Saturday, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Suzauddhowla said.

The meeting reviewed progress on the cleanliness programme, with a focus on waste management, clean roads and public spaces, and a healthier environment.

Tarique held the meeting a day after returning from the COP31 climate summit in Turkiye’s Antalya.

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