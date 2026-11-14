Naruto, Luffy set for ‘Death Battle’ showdown

A battle-hardened ninja housing a colossal demon fox. A fearless pirate with a rubber body that bends the rules of physics. Anime fans have debated for decades which of the two shonen icons would come out on top -- and “Death Battle” is finally set to settle the score, at least on screen.

The web series has announced that Naruto Uzumaki will meet Monkey D Luffy in episode 214, due on Nov 15.

The series weighs the feats and abilities of fictional characters before settling the contest with an animated fight.

CottontailVA voices Luffy. Marianne Bray, described as a One Piece fan new to Naruto, delivers the ninja’s signature “BELIEVE IT!” line.

Naruto VS Luffy Coming Soon #Naruto #OnePiece #NarutovsLuffy #anime #shonen https://t.co/MFYLgdDkCr — DEATH BATTLE! (@DEATHBATTLE) November 10, 2026

Naruto Uzumaki

The hero of Masashi Kishimoto’s “Naruto” is a Hidden Leaf Village ninja who hosts the colossal Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, and dreams of becoming Hokage.

His trademarks are the Shadow Clone Technique, which creates copies that share their experiences with him, and the Rasengan, a spinning sphere of Chakra.

Sage Mode, Kurama Chakra Mode and Six Paths Sage Mode boost his speed, strength and destructive power.

Monkey D Luffy

The captain of the Straw Hat Pirates in Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” has one ultimate ambition: to become King of the Pirates.

After eating a mystical Devil Fruit as a child, his body gained the properties of rubber -- turning him into a near-indestructible brawler who shrugs off bullets, cannonballs, and even lightning.

He raises his speed and strength through techniques called Gears and commands Haki in three forms: Observation, Armament and Conqueror’s.

His latest form, Gear 5, lets him bend his surroundings with cartoon-like freedom.