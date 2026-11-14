Jashore courts cut case backlog, civil disposal hits record

Jashore’s sessions court has delivered 800 verdicts in nine months, topping last year’s total, while civil case disposal has hit a record 155.4 percent.

The figures were released at the annual judicial conference at the Jashore District and Sessions Judges’ Court on Saturday.

District and Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khatun, who presided over the conference, said 625 cases ended in convictions in the sessions court in 2025, with 23 people given life sentences and one sentenced to death.

Between January and September this year, convictions came in 800 cases, and 26 people received life imprisonment.

Drug cases show the same trend. Convictions came in 58 drug cases in all of 2025, with 19 people getting life terms.

In the first nine months of 2026, verdicts were delivered in 107 drug cases, and 28 people were given life imprisonment.

Civil cases have moved faster too. The disposal rate stood at 83.1 percent in 2025, but until September this year 6,822 civil cases were disposed of against 4,310 new ones, lifting the rate to 155.4 percent.

Pending cases have fallen to 30,021.

The backlog at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court has eased as well. It disposed of 10,540 cases in 2025, while this year it has handled 48,557 cases, counting pending, new and received ones, and disposed of 13,609 from January to September.

Judicial magistrates are working actively to cut the backlog and serve litigants faster, the conference was told.