November 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Jashore courts cut case backlog, civil disposal hits record

Sessions courts hand down 800 verdicts by September, surpassing the full-year total for 2025

Jashore courts cut case backlog, civil disposal hits record

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 07:47 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 07:47 PM

Jashore’s sessions court has delivered 800 verdicts in nine months, topping last year’s total, while civil case disposal has hit a record 155.4 percent.

The figures were released at the annual judicial conference at the Jashore District and Sessions Judges’ Court on Saturday.

District and Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khatun, who presided over the conference, said 625 cases ended in convictions in the sessions court in 2025, with 23 people given life sentences and one sentenced to death.

Between January and September this year, convictions came in 800 cases, and 26 people received life imprisonment.

Drug cases show the same trend. Convictions came in 58 drug cases in all of 2025, with 19 people getting life terms.

In the first nine months of 2026, verdicts were delivered in 107 drug cases, and 28 people were given life imprisonment.

Civil cases have moved faster too. The disposal rate stood at 83.1 percent in 2025, but until September this year 6,822 civil cases were disposed of against 4,310 new ones, lifting the rate to 155.4 percent.

Pending cases have fallen to 30,021.

The backlog at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court has eased as well. It disposed of 10,540 cases in 2025, while this year it has handled 48,557 cases, counting pending, new and received ones, and disposed of 13,609 from January to September.

Judicial magistrates are working actively to cut the backlog and serve litigants faster, the conference was told.

Related Stories
Verdict looms in Netrokona child rape case
Verdict looms in Netrokona child rape case
Preacher Farooqi murder: Case against 6 goes to trial
Preacher Farooqi murder: Case against 6 goes to trial
Case over JNU student Jobayed’s death goes to trial
Case over JNU student Jobayed’s death goes to trial
Pori Moni gets bail after surrendering in assault case
Pori Moni
Read More
US floats Donbas-for-NATO deal for Ukraine: Zelensky
US floats Donbas-for-NATO deal for Ukraine: Zelensky
Naruto vs Luffy: Who wins?
Naruto vs Luffy: Who wins?
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Late Japan to sink Brazil in thrilling Singapore friendly
Late Japan to sink Brazil in thrilling Singapore friendly
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More