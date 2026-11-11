Bangladesh awaits verdict in case over rape of 11-year-old madrasa student in Netrokona

A Netrokona court is set to deliver the verdict in a case over the rape of an 11-year-old madrasa student in Netrokona’s Madan Upazila.

Nurul Kabir Rubel, the public prosecutor (PP) of the Netrokona Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, said on Wednesday morning: "Judge Abdus Salam of the Child Repression Prevention Tribunal has set the date of the verdict in the much-discussed case for today. Madrasa teacher Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias 'Sagar Huzur' and his brother Maimun alias Mamun Mia are the accused in the case. They are currently in jail."

The lawyer said 10 people have testified in the case. The trial is set to be completed in 60 working days.

Rubel says he expects a maximum sentence of death for the accused based on the DNA profile report, police charge sheet, and testimony.

The case states that Mahmudi established a women's Qawmi Madrasa about four years ago. After the separation of the child's parents, she was staying at her maternal grandparents’ house and studying at the madrasa. Her mother worked as a house aide in Sylhet to provide for the family.

On Apr 18, a doctor examined the child at a clinic in the Madan Municipality and declared her pregnant. Later, on Apr 23, her mother filed a case against madrasa teacher Mahmudi.

On May 6, Sagar was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion from Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh. The next day, the court sent remanded him for three days for questioning in police custody. After the remand, the court ordered his DNA test based on the application of the investigation officer.

On May 12, in consideration of the child’s future and safety, she was sent to a safe home under the Department of Social Services in Sylhet by court order. There, she gave birth to a baby girl on Jul 2.

The police petitioned the court on Jul 9 for a DNA test of the newborn. Later, on the court's orders, the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected samples of the newborn at the safe home in Sylhet on Jul 28.

Regarding the CID report, then public prosecutor (PP) Nurul Kabir Rubel told reporters: "The report found the DNA profile of the 11-year-old child's newborn matched that of accused madrasa teacher Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias Sagar. This means that it has been proven that the accused Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias Sagar is the 'biological father' of the daughter of the 11-year-old child."

On Aug 27, police filed a chargesheet in court against Mahmdui and his brother Mamun.