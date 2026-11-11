November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Pinu Rahman becomes first Bangladeshi to win HIPA Grand Prize for Korail slum photograph

His photograph of a family sleeping beneath the open sky after a devastating fire wins top honours in Dubai

Pinu Rahman becomes first Bangladeshi to win HIPA Grand Prize for Korail slum photograph

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 12:07 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 12:22 PM

Bangladeshi photographer Pinu Rahman has made history by winning the Grand Prize at the 15th Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), becoming the first photographer from the country to receive the competition's highest honour.

The winners were announced at a gala ceremony at the Museum of the Future in Dubai at 8pm local time on Tuesday.

Pinu won the top award for his photograph, titled "Under the Same Sky", which captures a family sleeping beneath the open sky in a room gutted by a devastating fire at Korail slum in Dhaka.

Image

Even after losing their shelter and possessions in the blaze, the family members remain bound by affection and solidarity. The photograph conveys this enduring human connection through a poignant snapshot.

This year's central theme was Family. HIPA had encouraged participants to explore the idea beyond its conventional association with human relationships, inviting broader interpretations of family.

Expressing his delight at the achievement, Pinu said he had always loved telling people's stories.

“Representing Bangladesh on such a major international platform and winning this award is a source of immense joy and pride for me. This achievement has further strengthened my visual journey and my sense of responsibility to tell stories through photography,” he said.

Pinu is a professional banker who works as an assistant general manager in the cyber security division of state-owned Rupali Bank.

Originally from Pirojpur, he completed his postgraduate studies in Botany at Dhaka University.

Image

This has been a particularly successful year for Pinu on the international photography circuit. Before winning HIPA's top honour, he received Bangladesh's National Award at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026.

He also won first prize at Italy's Siena Creative Photo Awards 2026 for The Golden Burden, a photograph of an elderly labourer carrying a load of jute on his head.

At the same event, his photograph "Bad Morning in a Burned Valley" received a Highly Commended distinction at the Siena International Photo Awards.

This year's HIPA competition presented awards across several categories: Family, Sports, Portfolio, General and the newly introduced Dreams Through AI.

Bangladeshi photographer KM Asad had previously won first prize in the “The Moment” theme at HIPA's eighth edition in 2017. A further 13 Bangladeshi photographers have received awards in different categories across different editions.

However, Pinu’s achievement marks the first time the competition's highest distinction, the Grand Prize, has come to a Bangladeshi photographer.

Related Stories
M John Harrison makes Booker Prize history at 81
M John Harrison makes Booker Prize history at 81
The slum in the shadow of affluent Dhaka
The slum in the shadow of affluent Dhaka
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Read More
Salman delivers message of peace in &#039;Maatrubhumi&#039; trailer
Salman delivers message of peace in 'Maatrubhumi' trailer
Bangladeshi photographer wins HIPA Grand Prize
Bangladeshi photographer wins HIPA Grand Prize
US revives Ukraine peace push in first talks in nine months
US revives Ukraine peace push in first talks in nine months
India garment makers rethink US reliance
India garment makers rethink US reliance
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More