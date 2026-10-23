Madrasa torched over 'rape attempt' on student

A group of agitated locals has set fire to and vandalised a residential madrasa in Pabna Sadar Upazila after allegations that a rape attempt was made on a student. Police have detained a teacher of the madrasa over the incident.

Pabna Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sanjay Kumar Saha said, “On Friday morning, local people set fire to and vandalised the ‘Nure Medina Mohila Madrasa’ in Kadamtala village of Dori Bhaudanga in Bharara Union of the Upazila.”

Teacher Md Abu Yusuf has been taken into police custody. He is a resident of Khalishpur village in Sadullapur Union of the Sadar Upazila, the inspector said.

Citing locals, police said there are 60 students at the madrasa, half of whom are residential students. On Thursday night, it was alleged that teacher Abu Yusuf tried to rape a student in the madrasa. The student then managed to escape to a nearby house, took shelter and informed her family members about the incident.

When news spread, tensions sparked in the area. Agitated locals detained the teacher and handed him over to the police.

On Friday morning, a group of the agitated locals vandalised and set fire to the madrasa. Police went to the scene and brought the situation under control when the incident was reported.

Law enforcers said the residential students were turned over to the custody of their guardians immediately after the incident.

Inspector Sanjay said, “Legal action against the teacher is under way. Additional police personnel have been deployed at the scene to maintain regular law and order in the area.”

Pabna Superintendent of Police Ali Ashraf said, “An investigation is under way to verify the allegation. Strict legal action will be taken soon, depending on the truth of the matter. In addition, the incident of vandalism and arson at the madrasa is also being investigated seriously.”