November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Fire damages documents at two Khagrachhari government offices

Police suspect the fire was deliberately set to destroy official records

Fire damages documents at two Khagrachhari government offices

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 03:25 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 03:59 PM

A fire has broken out at the Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Land Office and the Upazila Social Services Office late on Wednesday night.

Important documents, computers and other equipment at the two offices were damaged in the incident, police and officials said.

A three-litre bottle of kerosene was recovered from the scene.

Acting officer of the Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Social Services Office Champak Kanti Chakma said he went to the office after receiving a phone call from the Upazila administrator (UNO) around 2:45am on Thursday. By the time he arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

He said preparations were under way to file a general diary (GD) with the Sadar Police Station over the incident.

Champak said a laptop, desktop computer and various documents at his office were damaged in the fire.

Later, the UNO, the chief of the Sadar Police Station and others went behind the land office, where they found a kerosene tin and a bottle. A three-litre bottle of kerosene was subsequently recovered from the spot.

Sadar Police chief Md Kai Kislu said police rushed to the scene after being informed about the fire.

“It is suspected that the fire was set to destroy important documents at the government offices. However, it does not initially appear to be an act of political sabotage,” he said.

UNO Nusrat Faria said the incident was being investigated.

Related Stories
BRTC bus goes up in flames in Khagrachhari
BRTC bus goes up in flames in Khagrachhari
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Fire at Tongi pharma factory under control
Fire at Tongi pharma factory under control
Gazipur factory fire tamed
Gazipur factory fire tamed
Read More
Malaysia mulls law to monitor data centres, chip use
Malaysia mulls law to monitor data centres, chip use
PM urges urgent action on climate financing at COP-31
PM urges urgent action on climate financing at COP-31
Tuchel committed to England until Euro 2028
Tuchel committed to England until Euro 2028
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More