Fire damages documents at two Khagrachhari government offices

A fire has broken out at the Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Land Office and the Upazila Social Services Office late on Wednesday night.

Important documents, computers and other equipment at the two offices were damaged in the incident, police and officials said.

A three-litre bottle of kerosene was recovered from the scene.

Acting officer of the Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Social Services Office Champak Kanti Chakma said he went to the office after receiving a phone call from the Upazila administrator (UNO) around 2:45am on Thursday. By the time he arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

He said preparations were under way to file a general diary (GD) with the Sadar Police Station over the incident.

Champak said a laptop, desktop computer and various documents at his office were damaged in the fire.

Later, the UNO, the chief of the Sadar Police Station and others went behind the land office, where they found a kerosene tin and a bottle. A three-litre bottle of kerosene was subsequently recovered from the spot.

Sadar Police chief Md Kai Kislu said police rushed to the scene after being informed about the fire.

“It is suspected that the fire was set to destroy important documents at the government offices. However, it does not initially appear to be an act of political sabotage,” he said.

UNO Nusrat Faria said the incident was being investigated.