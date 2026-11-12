Gold prices drop Tk 7,698 per Bhori in three rounds over six days

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has cut gold prices for the third time in six days, lowering the price of the best-quality 22-carat gold by Tk 2,216 per Bhori in 24 hours.

Hallmarked 22-carat gold now sells at Tk 19,030 per gram, or Tk 221,966 per Bhori of 11.65g, across the country since 10am on Thursday.

The 21-carat grade now costs Tk 211,993, 18-carat Tk 181,075 and traditional-method gold Tk 148,774, down Tk 2,100, Tk 2,808 and Tk 1,458 respectively.

BAJUS had raised the price three times in four days, by Tk 12,072 in all, taking 22-carat gold to Tk 229,664 on Nov 5.

It cut Tk 2,741 on each of the next two days, so Thursday’s reduction brings the total fall to Tk 7,698.

Gold hit a domestic record of Tk 286,001 per Bhori on Jan 29, tracking global prices, and has moved up and down since.

BAJUS said local pure gold prices had dropped and that it set the new rates after weighing the overall situation.

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Spot gold topped $5,500 an ounce on Jan 29, peaking at $5,591.61, before sliding below $4,000 on Oct 30.

It rebounded after the US midterm results as the dollar weakened and bond yields eased, then fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday and recovered slightly on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that gold dropped after US inflation beat expectations and Federal Reserve officials hinted at a tough stance on interest rates.

The dollar strengthened, and a rate rise next month looks more likely.

At 5:06am GMT on Thursday, spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $3,977.99 an ounce.

BAJUS has kept silver prices unchanged despite the fall in gold prices.