Shah Rukh recalls not having a house of his own before marrying Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan at an event to promote Shahrukhz Residences by Danube. Photo: ashish kumar @Betamasterjika via X

Shah Rukh Khan at an event to promote Shahrukhz Residences by Danube. Photo: ashish kumar @Betamasterjika via X

Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his long-held dream of owning a home, recalling that he did not have a house of his own until he married Gauri Khan. He also revealed that even Mannat, his family home in Mumbai, was beyond his financial means when he bought it.

The actor shared the memories at an event in Dubai hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar to promote Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, Indian daily Hindustan Times reports.

Speaking about his attachment to homes, Shah Rukh said losing his parents at a young age made owning a house particularly important to him.

Million dollar advice! ❤️‍🔥 "Agar aap ghar ke liye Mannat karenge, dil se chahenge toh aapko zindagi main sabse khoobsurat ghar milega because the almighty is always going to give you, the house of your dreams!" : The KING at Shahrukhz Residences 👑 #ShahRukhKhan #KING https://t.co/rvCAYSOeAd — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 11, 2026

"Of course I love my family and my work but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to have a house," he said, adding that his children often tease him for wanting to buy properties in every new city they visit.

"I didn't have my own home until I got married to Gauri," he said.

His wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, was also present at the event.

Shah Rukh said a home provides a place to recover from life's challenges and prepare to face the world again.

Recalling the couple's property purchases, he said both their first house and Mannat were beyond their means at the time.

"The first house that Gauri and I bought was beyond our means; the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means," he said.

Encouraging people to pursue their dream of owning a home, the actor said faith and self-confidence could help them achieve their goals.

During the event, Shah Rukh also recreated some of his popular film dialogues, including lines from “Raees” and “Om Shanti Om”. He later danced to “Tu Mil Jaaye”, a track from his upcoming film “King”.

About Mannat

Shah Rukh bought Mannat, a sea-facing property in Mumbai's Bandra, in 2001.

The residence is currently undergoing renovation, which is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to media reports. The family is expected to return once the work is finished, Hindustan Times reported in August.

The renovation reportedly includes an expansion of the property's annexe, which previously had around six floors. Two additional floors, covering a combined area of about 7,000 square feet, are being added.

About King's Release

Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of “King:, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after three years and is scheduled to be released in theatres on Dec 24, 2026.