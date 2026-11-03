November 03, 2026

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Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat balcony on 61st birthday after skipping midnight ritual

The actor waved to his fans, struck his signature arms-wide-open pose and blew kisses as cameras flashed around him

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat balcony on 61st birthday after skipping midnight ritual

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 12:44 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 12:44 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has greeted hundreds of fans from the balcony of his Mumbai residence, Mannat, on his 61st birthday on Monday evening, after keeping admirers waiting throughout the day and skipping the traditional midnight appearance.

The actor waved to his fans, struck his signature arms-wide-open pose and blew kisses as cameras flashed around him. He also greeted the crowd with salaams and namastes, thanking them for gathering outside his home, writes NDTV.

“Better late than never” aptly summed up the birthday celebrations, as Khan finally appeared before his admirers after they had waited since midnight for a glimpse of the star.

The superstar, who reportedly celebrated his birthday with friends and family at the Taj Hotel, made his appearance on the evening of Nov 2. His appearance came amid reports that he would not celebrate his birthday in India.

Dressed in a casual white T-shirt and jeans, Khan emerged from the evening darkness onto a specially constructed platform at Mannat, which is currently undergoing major renovation.

Earlier, a convoy of cars carrying the actor was spotted heading towards his residence, raising hopes among fans who had begun to lose patience. Roads leading to the bungalow had been heavily barricaded by Mumbai Police for security reasons.

Recalling his famous dialogue from the film “Om Shanti Om”, the moment seemed to echo his words: “The movie has yet to end, my friend!”

Earlier in the day, several fan clubs marked the superstar's birthday with special celebrations. Some cut cakes at a restaurant in Juhu, while others gathered on the streets outside Mannat carrying large posters of the actor.

Fans also danced, sang and watched the song “Tu Mil Jaaye” from Khan's upcoming film “King”. As a special birthday surprise, the actor shared the song on social media at midnight. The track also features Deepika Padukone.

Several film industry colleagues, including Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty, also extended birthday wishes to the actor.

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