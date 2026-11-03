November 03, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

ACC sting catches Dhaka surveyor accepting part of ‘Tk 8mn bribe’

He allegedly demanded the money for land demarcation and mutation

ACC sting catches Dhaka surveyor accepting part of ‘Tk 8mn bribe’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 12:55 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 12:55 PM

A surveyor at Dhaka’s Lalbagh Revenue Circle has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over an alleged Tk 8 million bribe demand for land demarcation and mutation.

Mohammad Asadul Islam was caught taking Tk 100,000 in an ACC sting operation on Tuesday morning, the agency said.

Retired soldier Monirul Islam holds registered irrevocable powers of attorney from the owners of 282 decimals of land in Lalbagh’s Char Kamrangi, authorising him to act on their behalf.

He applied to the Dhaka deputy commissioner on Apr 27 to demarcate the land, separate government property from private plots and prepare a map.

After nearly six months of repeated visits to the Lalbagh office without progress, he was referred to surveyor Asadul.

The graft watchdog says Asadul demanded Tk 8 million to complete the work, including land mutation.

Monirul then reported the demand to the ACC and requested a sting operation. After an initial inquiry, a special team from the agency’s Dhaka-1 district office carried out the operation on Tuesday morning.

Legal steps are under way to file a case against him and produce him before a court, the ACC said.

Related Stories
BCL’s Siam jailed for graft
BCL’s Siam jailed for graft
DAP revised with building concessions for Purbachal, Jhilmil
DAP revised with building concessions for Purbachal, Jhilmil
41 ‘extortionists’ arrested in Dhaka in 4 days
41 ‘extortionists’ arrested in Dhaka in 4 days
Man to die for pickup driver’s murder
Man to die for pickup driver’s murder
Read More
Mirza Faisal, Aliza sworn in as MPs
Mirza Faisal, Aliza sworn in as MPs
Student dies in Sitakunda accident, highway blocked
Student dies in Sitakunda accident, highway blocked
‘Moon boats’ lined up on Marine Drive
‘Moon boats’ lined up on Marine Drive
Policeman attacked during worker protests in Mirpur
Policeman attacked during worker protests in Mirpur
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More