Purbachal, Jhilmil get extra building space under revised DAP

The government has amended Dhaka’s Detailed Area Plan (DAP), allowing extra floor area ratio (FAR) for buildings in the Purbachal and Jhilmil housing projects under specific conditions.

The revised gazette for the 2022-35 plan, overseen by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), was published on Wednesday.

It also changes land-use classifications and rules governing water-flow overlay zones.

Residential plots of at least 334.45 square metres in Purbachal and Jhilmil will receive an additional 0.5 FAR on top of the existing allowance.

To qualify, applicants must submit plans to RAJUK within six months from Oct 15.

Construction must reach plinth level within a year of final approval. Failure to meet the deadline will incur a penalty of 20 times the plan approval fee.

The amendment also reclassifies plots 1047, 1048 and 1050 in Ailbahar mouza from open space to heavy industrial areas, subject to conditions.

As the land lies beside the Buriganga river’s foreshore, developers must obtain clearance from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority under the 2010 rules on structures along inland waterways and riverbanks.

Where applicable, they must also secure a no-objection certificate or opinion from Dhaka South City Corporation.

The land’s recorded halt classification must be preserved until the city survey records are corrected. All buildings must comply with relevant codes and receive RAJUK approval.

The amendment also clarifies which rules apply when DAP land-use provisions conflict with water-flow overlay guidelines.

In most cases, the DAP’s proposed land use will determine the permitted occupancy type, except for government or privately owned land recorded as canals, ponds, waterways, roads or passages.

Approved housing projects will follow their sanctioned layout plans.