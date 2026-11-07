Ownership dispute sparks ‘fresh brawl’ at New Gini Properties in Dhaka

A dispute over land ownership has reportedly sparked a clash at New Gini Properties near Dhaka’s ECB Chattar with police detaining people after rival groups fought.

The trouble began around 5pm Saturday and escalated into an altercation, Cantonment Police Inspector Md Al Amin said.

“One side says the land belongs to them, while the other claims it is theirs. They also fought over this,” he said.

Police said several people involved were taken to the station. An emergency call to 999 reported another attack at New Gini Properties, prompting officers to rush to the scene and bring the situation under control.

Sub-Inspector Shilpi said 12 to 13 people had been detained by 6pm. Their identities had yet to be recorded, and further action would follow after verification and a decision by senior officers.

The property at ECB Chattar’s South Manikdi was attacked, vandalised and looted on Sept 26. Content creator Salman Muqtadir’s Brownfish studio was also targeted.

New Gini Properties Director Saiful Islam Bhuiyan filed a case naming 13 people, including retired major general Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury, and 150 to 200 unidentified suspects.

Police had traced the violence to a dispute over possession of the land. Eleven people have been arrested over planning or participating in the attack, eight of whom have secured bail.

Police said they had identified more suspects.