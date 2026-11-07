November 07, 2026

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‘Forever chemicals’ may raise risk of hard-to-treat breast cancer: study

Immune system alterations and gene activity changes may explain how environmental contaminants accelerate tumour growth

‘Forever chemicals’ may raise risk of hard-to-treat breast cancer: study
A doctor examines mammograms in Nice, southeastern France, on Jan 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 07:04 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 07:04 PM

Women with higher levels of two common “forever chemicals” in their blood face a significantly greater risk of developing an aggressive form of breast cancer, a new US federal study has warned.

Researchers found that women with the highest levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in their blood had a 67 percent higher risk of oestrogen receptor-negative (ER-negative) breast cancer, The Independent reports.

Those with the highest levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) faced a 93 percent higher risk, according to the British newspaper.

ER-negative cancers do not respond to hormone therapy, grow faster than other types, and account for roughly 15 per cent of all breast cancers.

The study drew on data from the National Institutes of Health’s Sister Study and included 1,609 women who had developed breast cancer alongside a comparison group of 2,269 women.

Although PFOA and PFOS are no longer manufactured in the United States, the chemicals have been detected in hundreds of public water systems in recent years. Neither substance has a recognised safe level of exposure, as per The Independent.

“More research is needed, particularly evaluating the risk of breast cancer associated with newer replacement PFAS chemicals,” lead investigator Alexandra White said.

Women concerned about exposure are advised to contact their local water utility to request PFAS testing results or ask about certified filtration options.

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