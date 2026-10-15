Chhatra League’s Siam jailed for four years over corruption

A Dhaka court has sentenced Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, a former leader of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, to four years in prison for acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Dhaka Divisional Special Judge BM Tariqul Kabir delivered the verdict on Thursday, according to bench assistant Ariful Islam.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Delwar Jahan Rumi said Siam was also fined Tk 20,000, with a further six months of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Tk 3.18 million in illegally acquired assets in favour of the state, he said.

Siam is the son of Syed Abed Ali Jibon, a former driver for a Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman who came under scrutiny in the PSC question paper leak scandal.

Siam previously served as relief and disaster management secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Chhatra League but was removed from the post in July 2024 over alleged involvement in the leak.

ACC Assistant Director Zakir Hossain filed the corruption case against Siam on Jan 5, 2025, accusing him of acquiring Tk 3.73 million in illegal wealth between Sept 3, 2021 and Jun 30, 2024.

The investigation identified movable and immovable assets worth Tk 3.18 million that were inconsistent with his known sources of income.

Zakir submitted the chargesheet on Dec 30, 2025.

The court framed charges against Siam on Jun 17 and subsequently heard testimony from 11 witnesses, concluding that stage of the trial on Sept 13.

During his defence hearing on Sept 24, Siam denied the allegations and pleaded for justice.

The court heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defence on Sept 30 before fixing Thursday for the verdict.