October 15, 2026

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CNG driver injured in crude bomb blast outside July Memorial Museum

Criminals threw two crude bombs, one of which exploded

CNG driver injured in crude bomb blast outside July Memorial Museum

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 11:41 AM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 11:41 AM

A CNG autorickshaw driver has been injured in a crude bomb explosion outside the July Memorial Museum in Dhaka.

The incident occurred in front of the museum’s Gate No. 1 around 10:45pm on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as 45-year-old Shaheen aka Arif Molla. He has been admitted to Ward No. 4 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Shaheen hails from Tangail’s Nagarpur and lives in a garage in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahbub Alam of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, who helped rescue Shaheen and bring him to the hospital, said criminals threw two crude bombs, one of which exploded. The driver was nearby and was hit by splinters from the blast.

He was rescued and first taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. From there, he was transferred to DMCH around 1am for advanced treatment.

SI Mahbub said, “We have not yet discovered who conducted the attack or why.”

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