Who is backing fishermen as ‘two to three times more’ nets are cast in Meghna despite ban?

Fishers are reportedly casting “two to three times more” nets than usual in the Meghna River in Barishal, despite an official ban on catching, transporting and marketing hilsa to protect brood fish.

Allegations point to the influence of two Hizla Upazila BNP leaders, who deny any role in the situation.

They do not, however, deny that nets are being cast and hilsa caught during the ban.

Fishers, wholesalers and traders say hilsa is reaching the market and selling for less than usual.

The Department of Fisheries, the Upazila administration and River Police run regular drives during the ban, but cite their own manpower limitations for their inability to keep pace. The Bangladesh Coast Guard is conducting separate operations.

KM Mahfuzur Rahman, senior fisheries officer of Hizla Upazila, said fishers are casting two to three times more nets in the Meghna than usual in the season. They scatter when chased during drives.

“When we go to haul in the nets, 10 to 12 armed boats attack us. The fishers behave dangerously every day.”

Asked who was backing them, the officer said: “We know everything, but we can’t say. Still, we are trying to give as much protection as we can.”

Hilsa Stocks Under Threat

The government has banned catching, selling, transporting and marketing hilsa for 22 straight days, from Oct 8 to Oct 29, for the breeding season.

Fishers are defying the ban to hunt brood hilsa in every river in the district, not just the Meghna. They are driven off the water for a while during drives, but come back later.

There are also allegations that armed fishers band together and attack operation teams. Five days into the ban, officials of the fisheries department, River Police and the wider administration are gasping for breath.

The coast guard has fired 11 blank shots in five days to deter attackers. A Department of Fisheries speedboat in Hizla was also damaged in an attack.

Mohammad Alam, assistant director of the Department of Fisheries in Barishal, said hilsa lay eggs in clear, fresh water during the breeding season.

After coming up from the sea, they find such water in the Meghna from Ulania in Mehendiganj through the whole of Hizla. The stretch is deep, with no shoals, because 10 to 12 rivers meet there, so large numbers of hilsa arrive.

“Strict drives last year have raised both the quantity and size of hilsa this year. But brood hilsa cannot be protected because of organised fishers.”

Alam said at least 60km of the Meghna beyond Ulania in Mehendiganj is crucial. If fishing cannot be stopped there, the ban will have no effect, and hilsa will decline further.

‘Hard to Control’

According to the Barishal district fisheries office, 1,997.25 tonnes of rice have been allocated this year among 79,890 registered fishers in 10 Upazilas.

By Tuesday, 1,084.7 tonnes had been distributed. The district has 85,295 registered fishers in total.

Over the past five days, mobile courts have jailed 25 fishers and collected about Tk 5.1 million in fines. Authorities have seized about 1.63 million metres of nets and 250kg of brood hilsa.

Talks with at least 10 fishers and residents of Hizla Upazila revealed that fish are being caught, landed and sold round the clock beside the main Meghna at the canal near Kankuria Bazar in Gaurabdi Union, Orakul road head, the ferry terminal in Dhulkhola Union and Majherchar.

They alleged that Altaf Hossain Khokon, senior joint convenor of the Hizla Upazila BNP, and Member Secretary Dewan Munir Hossain control fishing and trade in the Meghna.

Under their patronage, certain individuals are said to control Abupur launch terminal, Bebajia Para on the Tumchar riverbank, Nachkati, Krop, Kankuria, Antarbam, Charkilla, Janpur Ghat No. 3 and Ulania.

They also alleged that BNP leaders and associates take 10 percent of sales, and about Tk 2,000 on average for every net cast in the river.

A journalist in Hizla said the Meghna is now in the hands of fishers, and drives target smaller rivers nearby, where teams also come under attack.

“Ruling party leaders and activists have told us not to publish any news on this. They have people to make sure nothing gets reported.”

Motaleb Hossain Bepari, a veteran fisher on the Meghna in Hizla, said plenty of fish are being caught this year, which is why fishers cannot be controlled. “Thousands of fishers are out catching fish.

“No force can control them. Even if 10 forces joined together, they could not do so.”

Yasinul Haque, in charge of the Hizla River Police outpost, said the Meghna is vast and manpower is very thin.

“Fishers turn violent during the ban. We can’t react to that in the same way. Going out at night puts everyone at risk. We conduct drives within our capacity.”

Administration Seeks Help from Two ‘Influential’ Leaders

Altaf Hossain denied knowing about the fishing when contacted on Tuesday night.

“Fish are being caught in the Meghna. But I do not know about it. I know nothing about this,” he said.

Deowan Monir said the party supported the government and that the administration should take action against those fishing during the ban.

“We are on the government’s side. The administration will take action against those who catch fish. We are also on the administration’s side,” he said.

Hizla Upazila administrator Mohammad Elias Sikdar said the administration had called in the two influential leaders and sought their help in stopping fishing during the ban.

“Raids are not conducted every night. They are carried out once or twice, and fishermen take advantage of the gaps to resume fishing. We are trying to stop it,” he said.

Lower Prices for hilsa

Hilsa is being sold daily at the wholesale market in the Orakul fish landing centre in Hizla, but traders are reluctant to speak publicly about the sales.

When contacted by phone on Tuesday evening, a wholesaler asked the caller to identify themselves. After being told they were a journalist, the wholesaler denied that hilsa was being sold at the market and ended the call.

Another wholesaler, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that hilsa was arriving and being sold, but said traders were afraid to speak because of those controlling the trade.

He said a four-fish lot weighing about 1kg was selling for around Tk 6,000. During the regular season, fish of that size would sell for about Tk 2,500 per kg.

Hilsa weighing around 250g each, with four fish making up a kg, were selling for Tk 450 to Tk 500 each, he said. Such fish usually sell for Tk 750 to Tk 800 each.

Md Hadiuzzaman, Barishal district fisheries officer, said a navy vessel deployed along the 60-kilometre stretch of the Meghna, supported by the Coast Guard and police, could help stop fishing during the ban.

“We are continuing our efforts. But there are many things we cannot say,” he said.