30 fishermen jailed for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna

Thirty fishermen have been jailed for violating a fishing ban in the Meghna River in Chandpur's Haimchar Upazila.

They were sentenced to 18 days behind bars each by a mobile court after a joint operation by the local administration, fisheries department and Coast Guard on Thursday night.

Two minors detained during the operation were released into their guardians' custody after written undertakings.

Officials also seized and destroyed around 100,000 metres of illegal fishing nets and distributed confiscated hilsa among local orphanages.

Upazila executive officer (UNO) Md Nazrul Islam said the operation was part of an ongoing drive to protect breeding hilsa during the 22-day ban, which runs until Oct 29.