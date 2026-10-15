October 15, 2026

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Police say Chicago suburb suspect in alleged mass shooting plot had white supremacy manifesto

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on Sunday, Oct 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora

Police say Chicago suburb suspect in alleged mass shooting plot had white supremacy manifesto
Alexandros Paporakis . Photo: Telugu360 @Telugu360 via X

Reuters

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 11:51 AM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 11:51 AM

A man arrested in a Chicago suburb had shared a document expressing white supremacist views and outlined an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship, police said on Wednesday.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, was arrested on Sunday after an individual reported receiving concerning electronic communications from him, Palatine police said. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

Detectives had executed a search warrant at Paporakis' residence and recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines and hundreds of rounds of additional rifle ammunition, police said.

"Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism," Palatine police added.

Detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis - "Why I Fought: A K A: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)" - which had statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on Sunday, Oct 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, around 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Palatine.

"However, the specific intended location has not been confirmed and remains under investigation," the police said, adding the FBI was assisting in the probe.

Police said that following consultation with prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, Paporakis faced felony charges of "making a terrorist threat" and unlawful weapon possession.

The suspect appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday where a judge ordered him detained, according to police, who said his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct 30.

Human rights advocates have said that hate against South Asians has spiked in the US in recent years due to factors such as rising anti-immigration rhetoric and policies as well as a rise in white supremacist ideology.

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