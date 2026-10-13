Influential Hindu group urges India to block Starlink amid Musk-Ambani feud

An influential Hindu nationalist group linked to India’s ruling party has urged the government to block Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, citing national security concerns amid a dispute over its market entry.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said Starlink could make it harder for authorities to restrict internet services during security emergencies and ensure Indian internet traffic passes through domestic infrastructure.

The demand comes after Musk accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and billionaire Mukesh Ambani of delaying Starlink’s entry to protect Ambani’s Reliance Jio. Starlink has been waiting for approval to launch in India for four years.

India’s communications ministry said last week that security assessments were under way for Starlink and rival satellite ventures backed by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. It dismissed claims that the approval process was unfair or discriminatory as “baseless and misconceived”.

SJM also connected its demand to trade tensions with the United States. If Washington imposed high tariffs on Indian imports “in the name of national security”, India was within its rights to block Starlink over what it considered genuine security concerns, national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

The group has influenced Indian policy in recent years, including by pushing for rules to protect small traders from US-owned e-commerce companies Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starlink is seeking to enter a market with more than a billion internet subscribers. Satellite ventures backed by Reliance Jio and Bharti are also awaiting final clearances to begin services.

Musk has repeatedly criticised Ambani on X, questioning why Starlink still lacked a licence despite what he said were years of compliance with Indian requirements.

“Is Ambani the real boss of India?” Musk posted last week, accusing the rival billionaire of stalling Starlink’s entry.