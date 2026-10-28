October 28, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Ambani's Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record $3.2 billion India IPO

Valued at up to $108.3 billion, Jio serves more than 530 million customers and will potentially become one of India's biggest companies when trading starts

Ambani&#039;s Jio to make Mumbai trading debut after record $3.2 billion India IPO
FILE PHOTO: A man walks with an umbrella in front of a Reliance Industries' Jio Digital Life store on a street in Kolkata, India, Jun 19, 2026. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 10:23 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 10:23 AM

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's telecoms and digital unit Jio Platforms JIOP.NS is set to list in Mumbai on Wednesday, after its $3.2 billion IPO drew $77 billion in bids in India's most-subscribed offering ever.

Valued at up to $108.3 billion, Jio, backed by Meta and Alphabet's Google, serves more than 530 million customers and will potentially become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation when trading starts.

The listing furthers Ambani's plan to turn Jio's parent Reliance Industries from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer and technology.

The listing ceremony for Jio is expected to be attended by Akash Ambani, Ambani's eldest son, who is managing director, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Busy IPO Market

Ahead of the listing, the premium for Jio shares in the grey market - an unregulated market that allows investors to trade in unlisted shares - indicates gains of about 22%.

India has become the world's busiest IPO market this year by number of deals, with 246 listings so far, but ranks fourth by money raised at $13.5 billion, behind the United States, mainland China and Hong Kong, LSEG data showed.

Several brokerages called the $108.3 billion valuation attractive, with some pointing to potential upside, though they flagged competition, heavy capital spending and changes in India's telecom rules, including on spectrum, licensing and fees, as risks.

Related Stories
Ambani heir Akash steps into spotlight as Jio goes public
Ambani heir Akash steps into spotlight as Jio goes public
Ambani's $3.2bn Jio IPO attracts rapid bids
Ambani&#039;s $3.2bn Jio IPO attracts rapid bids
Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
Ambani&#039;s Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
India rebuffs Musk’s ‘oligarchs’ claim on Starlink
India rebuffs Musk’s ‘oligarchs’ claim on Starlink
Read More
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More