October 28, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Fourth-tier Fleetwood stun Arsenal in League Cup shootout

The League Two side held their Premier League opponents to a 1-1 draw before winning 5-3 on penalties

Fourth-tier Fleetwood stun Arsenal in League Cup shootout
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, Britain – Oct 27, 2026 Fleetwood Town's Rhys Bennett and teammates celebrate winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 10:31 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 10:31 AM

Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town beat 10-man Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the League Cup last 16 on Tuesday, pulling off a major upset at Highbury Stadium.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi put the League Two side ahead in the 21st minute, shrugging off Arsenal defender Marli Salmon before driving a tight-angle effort beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The match had been interrupted early on for more than eight minutes after a drone was spotted above the stadium.

Arsenal drew level four minutes after the break through Viktor Gyokeres, who converted from close range after Ceadach O'Neill, making his senior debut, controlled a long ball from Piero Hincapie and delivered into the area.

Arsenal's task became tougher when teenager Max Dowman was sent off following an altercation with Fleetwood's Neal near the halfway line.

Fleetwood weathered late Arsenal pressure, with Lynch making an important save from Ben White to take the tie to penalties.

Lynch then dived to his left to palm away Guimaraes' spot-kick to put his side ahead 4-3, before Conor Haughey sent Meslier the wrong way to fire his side into the quarter-finals.

"Amazing for the club, the town. Honestly it means everything to everyone," Lynch told Sky adding they took inspiration from Grimsby Town's cup victory over Manchester United last season.

"We took heart from Grimsby beating Man Utd last year. We kind of compared it. The whole team throughout the game was magnificent. To beat the English champions - credit to these lads."

The victory was a remarkable result for Fleetwood, who sit in the bottom half of League Two and had won only one of their previous eight league matches. In contrast, Arsenal had won seven of their opening eight Premier League games and were also unbeaten in the Champions League.

Fleetwood will discover their quarter-final opponents when the League Cup draw is made after the remaining fourth-round ties on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Maddison a doubt for Chelsea clash: De Zerbi
Maddison a doubt for Chelsea clash: De Zerbi
Haaland limps off in City win
Haaland limps off in City win
Liverpool fight back to beat Brentford 2-1
Liverpool fight back to beat Brentford 2-1
Premier League US youth audience up 20%
Premier League US youth audience up 20%
Read More
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More