Tarique pledges equal rights, security for people of all faiths

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has pledged to ensure equal rights and security for all citizens, saying the government is working to protect people regardless of their religious identity.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Hindu community leaders from his Dhaka-17 constituency at the Prime Minister's Office in the Secretariat on Monday, according to Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

"The government is doing its utmost to ensure the rights and security that everyone is entitled to as a citizen of this country, rather than on the basis of religion," Tarique said.

"It is the government's responsibility to ensure the rights of every citizen."

The prime minister said he would do everything within his authority to uphold those rights.

"As a human being, you have certain rights and entitlements. As head of government, I have certain responsibilities, and I am trying to fulfil them," he said.

"I will make every effort to fulfil my duties and obligations to ensure that every citizen receives what they are rightfully entitled to."

During the meeting, representatives of eight temples in Dhaka-17 invited Tarique to visit Puja venues during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The Hindu community leaders praised initiatives taken by the BNP government for their welfare and thanked the prime minister for increasing Puja holidays and grants.

Responding to their remarks, Tarique said the government was also working on other issues.

"You yourselves have said what we have managed to achieve in this short period. We are trying to do more in other areas. That shows we have the willingness to act."

Tarique also drew on Bangladesh's history of political struggles to underline the role of people from different religious communities.

He recalled that his father had taken part in the 1971 Liberation War alongside Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.

People of all faiths had also joined the 1990 mass uprising and the 2024 movement, he said.

"When we did not consider religion at critical moments in our nation's history, why should we consider it in other matters?" Tarique said.

"We won our independence together. We also took part together in the movements to establish democracy."

Referring to political persecution under the Awami League government, Tarique said BNP activists from different religious communities had faced similar treatment.

"During that period, Muslim activists of our party faced persecution, and Hindu activists were persecuted in the same way. There was no distinction based on religion."

Tarique said he regarded his position as an opportunity to serve people without discrimination.

"I personally believe that Allah has given me an opportunity. From my position, I will try to ensure as much security as I can for everyone within my authority, not on the basis of religion but because they are human beings."