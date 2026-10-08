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Former police sergeant sentenced in ACC case

Belayet has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined Tk 8.9 million under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act

Former police sergeant sentenced in ACC case

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 02:44 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 02:44 PM

A court has sentenced a former police sergeant to three and a half years in prison and fined him Tk 8.9 million for abusing his position to acquire wealth beyond his known sources of income and concealing information about his assets.

Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Md Mizanur Rahman delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The convict, Belayet Hossain, is a native of Noannai village in Sudharam Upazila of Noakhali. He served as a police sergeant before retiring.

ACC Public Prosecutor Md Rezaul Karim Rony told bdnews24.com that Belayet was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Tk 8.9 million (Tk 8,927,742) under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, after the allegations against him were proven.

“The court also sentenced him to six months in prison if he defaults on paying a Tk 50,000 fine under Section 26(2) of the ACC Act,” he said.

The accused was absent when the verdict was announced, Rony said, adding that the court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to case documents, ACC Chattogram-2 Integrated District Office Assistant Director Md Monjur Alam filed the case on Jul 21, 2009, over allegations that Belayet had abused his position to acquire wealth beyond his known sources of income and concealed information about his assets.

The case alleged that Belayet had submitted a false statement of assets to the ACC by providing misleading information about the sources and categories of his income.

It was alleged that he concealed assets worth Tk 6.5 million in his name. An ACC investigation found that he had Tk 9.8 million in illegal assets beyond his known sources of income.

The case further alleged that Belayet had acquired the assets through corruption and abuse of his official power while serving in the police.

The Chattogram Divisional Special Judge's Court framed charges against Hossain on Oct 23, 2011.

The court delivered the verdict on Thursday after hearing testimony from 10 witnesses.

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