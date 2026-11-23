South Korean Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul said on Monday that a motion to extend the deployment of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in the Gulf of Aden did not amount to involvement in the US-Israeli war on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

The minister told lawmakers that the deployment was not indirect military participation in the conflict, adding that piracy activity in the area had more than tripled from a year earlier and that the mission's purpose was to protect South Korean ships and citizens using the maritime route.