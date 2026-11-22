Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has resigned following a cheating scandal that prompted an emergency crackdown during the country's annual college entrance examination, according to the BBC.

Choi said he was taking responsibility for the confusion caused by last-minute measures introduced to prevent candidates from using artificial intelligence tools and hidden devices during Thursday's Suneung exam.

"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency on Sunday.

He added, "Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation."

President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation. The ministry said 111 candidates were caught with unauthorised smart devices in the exam, taken by about 500,000 students, the BBC reports.

The controversy escalated after Han Won-seok, who topped South Korea's national tax accountancy examination in April, admitted to using a hidden camera, a mobile phone and AI tools to cheat.

Han, 34, had faced speculation over his unusually high score, having answered 159 of 160 questions correctly.

"I used a microcamera to photograph the test questions and sent them to an AI, then checked my answers on my smartphone to commit the cheating," he said in a video message.

His confession prompted authorities to introduce urgent security measures just days before the Suneung, according to the BBC.

On exam day, the government sent three emergency alerts to mobile phones nationwide between 8am and 3pm. The alerts sounded even on silent phones, including those belonging to tourists using data roaming, unless the devices were switched off or in airplane mode.

The BBC noted that it was the first time South Korea had used its national disaster alert system to detect examination cheating.

Candidates were also asked to cover buttons on their shirts and jackets to prevent the use of hidden cameras, while officials inspected eyewear for possible smart technology.

The measures unsettled some students who feared ordinary glasses could be mistaken for smart devices. Some opted to wear contact lenses instead.

The Suneung lasts up to nine hours and is considered a major determinant of university admission and future career prospects in South Korea.