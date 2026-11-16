South Korea to inspect glasses worn by exam candidates after AI cheating scandal

Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by students taking this week's national college entrance exam to prevent AI-assisted cheating, after cheating in the tax accountant exam shook public confidence in the country's high-stakes testing system.

There have even been calls to postpone the university entrance exam to ensure a fair test after the scandal, although the Education Ministry has ruled out a delay to an exam seen as crucial to success in South Korea's hyper-competitive society.

Here are some details:

• Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told a parliamentary hearing on Monday the ministry would inspect all glasses worn by candidates in every session of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Smart devices were added to the list of banned items in July.

• Smart glasses have raised concern globally because they can be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential material or people without their knowledge.

• Notices posted outside every exam room will warn of exam bans and criminal penalties if anyone is found to be cheating, Choi said.

• Every exam centre will have at least one member of staff dedicated to monitoring smart devices.

• A hotline will link the centres, local education offices and the ministry's control room for any cases that are hard to judge on the spot.

• Choi said the ministry would consult specialists on technology such as radio-signal detectors and consider introducing them for next year's test.

• Anyone caught wearing or using a smart device during the exams will have that year's results invalidated and will be barred from sitting them the following year.

• Choi said the ministry would work with parliament to lengthen the ban from 1 year to between 3 and 10 years. Offenders may also be reported to police for obstructing official duties.

• The response follows Sunday's confession by a person who placed first in this year's tax accountant exam after cheating. He admitted photographing exam questions with a microcamera, sending them to an AI tool and checking the answers on a smartphone.

• Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Monday the government would form an emergency team to prepare measures to safeguard the CSAT. She also urged officials to develop AI-based detection technology and called for strengthened penalties for cheating.