Bangladesh Bank tells banks not to buy dollars without need

Bangladesh Bank has told banks not to buy dollars without need, saying it will not intervene in the foreign exchange market, but will act against any bank or individual that does.

A meeting of banks’ treasury heads led by Deputy Governor Sarwar Hossain was held on Sunday, as the dollar rate has been rising for about a month.

Banks were warned not to buy dollars from remittance houses or the market unless they have import or foreign liability payments to meet.

The central bank also threatened punitive action against individuals and banks creating artificial demand.

A treasury head who attended the meeting told bdnews24.com that many banks have no letters of credit (LCs) for imports.

Some with no pressure to settle foreign liabilities keep buying anyway, he said, forcing those in genuine need to pay more and pushing the rate up.

He said the issue was raised at the meeting and all banks were told not to buy without demand.

Bangladesh Bank sees no real shortfall in the market, though a gap between demand and supply can lift the rate.

Spokesman Arief Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com on Sunday night that there are allegations of attempts to push up the rate and the bank is overseeing the market.

Banks were told legal action would follow any irregularity by an individual or a bank. Bangladesh Bank is not intervening in the rate and will not, he said, but will be on the look out for foul play.

Arief had said last week that fuel price rises and demand for imports ahead of Ramadan might be partly responsible for the climb.

After a few stable days, the interbank rate has started rising again, now at Tk 124.75 per dollar against Tk 124.85 last week. The open market rate has topped Tk 128.10.

At the start of October the interbank rate was Tk 123, rising to Tk 123.99 on the last working day of the month.

For about 18 months after the Awami League government fell, the rate stayed between Tk 121 and Tk 122.30. It began rising again in March this year.

In the past month, Bangladesh Bank has sold $462 million from reserves in four rounds, though banks bid for $1.24 billion at its auctions. The sales were at rates from Tk 123.63 to Tk 124.85.

The interbank rate has risen Tk 1.12, or 0.90 percent, in a month.

The central bank buys dollars from banks when supply surges or the rate threatens to fall, and sells from reserves when bank demand rises. It has only sold in the past month.

Its latest sale was $200 million on Nov 12 at an average Tk 124.85. It last bought, $50 million from banks, on Sept 1.