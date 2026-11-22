Bangladesh’s power crisis reflects not only global energy market volatility but also weaknesses in domestic distribution and import management, Energypac Managing Director Humayun Rashid has said.

The country must curb illegal electricity use, ensure consumers pay the price and plan for long-term energy security, he said.

Rashid spoke on bdnews24.com’s discussion programme Chinwag with the Chiefs.

Generation and Distribution

Global energy turmoil has hit Bangladesh, but the country has not managed the impact adequately, Rashid said.

“We have focused more on power generation. But we have not paid attention to the distribution system,” he said, warning that the weakness could worsen as demand grows.

He questioned why demand still reaches 14,000 to 15,000MW late at night, when factories and businesses are largely inactive, saying much is used to charge unauthorised battery-powered rickshaws.

If allowed to operate legally, the vehicles’ users must pay for their electricity, bringing consumption into the formal system and increasing government revenue, he said.

“We have to move away from this culture of charging illegal battery-powered rickshaws at 2am or 3am,” he said.

The 2009 indemnity law enabled the Awami League-led government to set up more than 100 rental power plants, mostly privately financed and without tenders.

Capacity payments guaranteed investors returns of up to 15 percent, even when plants did not generate electricity. Rashid said consumers paying the proper price could ease the burden of idle capacity.

“If electricity use comes under a legal system, the pressure of government subsidies could also fall,” he said.

Gas and LPG Imports

Gas demand is about 4,400 million cubic feet a day and could reach 6,500 million in five years as domestic production declines, he said.

Only seven or eight of 28 licensed LPG importers can bring in supplies regularly, he said, as banking disputes prevent the others from opening letters of credit.

He urged Bangladesh Bank to allow LCs against a 10 percent margin, repayable from sales proceeds.

“If Bangladesh Bank allowed everyone to open LCs under this precondition, the shortage would have been reduced,” he said.

Costs across the Economy

Higher fuel and electricity prices affect the wider economy, Rashid said. Diesel and jet fuel price rises increase transport fares and household expenses.

“As a consumer myself, I believe the pressure is falling on me, and on everyone around me,” he said.

Energypac faces similar pressure from the high dollar, borrowing costs and supply disruptions, and is seeking to expand exports.

Investor Confidence

Rashid blamed the stock market’s slump on weak confidence and the absence of strong companies. High bank interest rates also deter industrial investment.

“We are going through a period of fear and a culture of mob action. Unless we move away from this, we will not be able to attract investment or investors to the capital market,” he said.

“To get out of this situation, we first have to build confidence that this is a peaceful country.”

He called political and social stability, foreign investment and production investment vital to economic recovery.

From Repairs to Engineering

Founded in 1982, Energypac started by repairing transformers in a small rented workshop in Gabtoli, where it served the Rural Electrification Board. It later learned manufacturing techniques from factories in Kolkata and won a Power Development Board order for five 200-kVA transformers.

Testing, he said, was as important as manufacturing: “The challenge of manufacturing a transformer is significant, but an even bigger challenge is ensuring that it is properly tested.”

Energypac expanded into medium-voltage switchgear, current transformers and potential transformers. It now provides engineering, procurement and construction services for power plants and substations, with capacity to work on systems of up to 400 kilovolts.

Export Ambitions

Energypac exports transformers to India and Nepal, but needs stronger technology to compete globally. India’s transformer market is worth about $32 billion.

Its dry-type transformers were tested at Central Power Research Institute laboratories in Bhopal and Bengaluru.

“Testing at that neutral laboratory has given us international acceptance. As a result, we can export, and we will be able to export more in the future,” he said.

Bangladesh can now make cables, transformers and switchgear, and locally produce 80 to 90 percent of equipment used in substations and transmission systems, he said.

He sees export opportunities in Gulf and war-damaged markets rebuilding power networks, where Bangladesh could supply equipment and skilled workers.

To realise that potential, he called for duty-free imports of raw materials for export-oriented engineering industries.

“If the garment industry can import its raw materials and inputs duty-free, why should transformer manufacturers not receive the same facility?” he asked.

India’s electricity demand is rising by 10 to 12 percent annually, he said. While manufacturers there may take six months to deliver equipment, Energypac can supply it in three months and compete on price.

“We want to see this company exporting and bringing pride to Bangladesh,” he said.

He hopes the sector will create jobs for young engineers and win global markets for Bangladeshi products and workers.